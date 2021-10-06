 Skip to main content
Oregon DOT prepares for continued Astoria-Megler Bridge repairs
Oregon DOT prepares for continued Astoria-Megler Bridge repairs

The Astoria-Megler Bridge was built in 1966 and spans the Columbia River. 

 Oregon Department of Transportation, Contributed

Oregon Department of Transportation crews loaded equipment Tuesday to the Astoria-Megler Bridge to catch debris from falling into the Columbia River during continued repairs.

The three-year project to repaint and repair the two-lane bridge located about an hour west of Cowlitz County began Sept. 14. Construction is reducing the 4-mile bridge to one lane and delaying traffic up to an 20 additional minutes, the state reported.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports the bridge will reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Repairs to the southern end of the bridge, connecting to U.S. Highway 30, will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.

Crews plan to remove the original, possibly lead-contaminated paint, paint under the deck bridge and repair damaged steel, according to the state. The state reports this third phase of the project, as well as the previous phase, cost $24 million. 

