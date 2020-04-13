Oregon adds federally funded $600 payments to unemployment insurance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregonians receiving unemployment will now get two weekly payments: their regular benefit and a $600 federally funded "pandemic unemployment compensation" payment.

The Oregon Employment Department on Friday started issuing the extra payments, which are funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a news release. (CARES also provides for one-time $1,200 stimulus payments for individuals, new and expanded business aid programs and updated retirement account rules.)

The federal money will be distributed the same way as a person's state unemployment benefits during each week someone is eligible for unemployment from March 29 through July 25, according to the release.

No additional action is needed to receive the extra benefits as long as an individual has an existing unemployment claim and is eligible to receive benefits.

Washington residents also will get a $600 federal pandemic payment with their unemployment benefits starting in mid-April.

