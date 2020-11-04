Orcutt still holding onto 20th Legislative district seat

Incumbent Ed Orcutt widened his large lead over Will Rollet in the race for the 20th Legislative district seat, based on Wednesday's results.

Kalama Republican Orcutt won 72.4% of the vote to Castle Rock Democrat Rollet’s 27.4%, who did not have a strong campaign presence. That’s 55,878 votes for Orcutt and 21,128 for Rollet, according to Wednesday night's updated ballot returns.

The 20th Legislative district includes parts of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties.

According to the Secretary of State's website, there are about 3,800 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 40,000 left in Clark, 132 in Lewis and 22,000 in Thurston.

Orcutt, 57, had held that seat for nearly two decades, and pointed to his long history of running constituent-inspired bills as the reason voters put him back in his seat for a tenth term.

Rollet’s website billed himself as a voice for the working-class community and said he supported common-sense gun control.

In previous interviews, Orcutt said he planned to focus on protecting constitutional rights and step up his work on improving rural broadband.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.