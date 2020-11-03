Orcutt retains 20th Legislative district seat

Facing an opponent who was mostly absent on the campaign trail, incumbent Ed Orcutt easily beat Will Rollet in the race for the 20th Legislative district seat.

Kalama Republican Orcutt won 71.8% of the vote to Castle Rock Democrat Rollet’s 27.9%. That’s 51,240 votes for Orcutt and 19,992 for Rollet, according to early ballot returns.

The 20th Legislative district includes parts of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties.

According to the Secretary of State's website, there are about 9,200 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 70,000 left in Clark, 100 in Lewis and 27,000 in Thurston.

Orcutt, 57, had held that seat for nearly two decades, and pointed to his long history of running constituent-inspired bills as the reason voters put him back in his seat for a tenth term.

Rollet’s website billed himself as a voice for the working-class community and said he supported common-sense gun control.

In previous interviews, Orcutt said he planned to focus on protecting constitutional rights and step up his work on improving rural broadband.

