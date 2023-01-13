Open horse riding nights scheduled in Longview

Events are scheduled for the next two months in the indoor arena at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave. in Longview.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays people can learn to rope for free with a dummy, not live cattle, according to event organizers.

Easy Riders Gaming Association is also hosting an open ride night from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 2. Attendees must pay $10 per horse and are asked to clean up after their horse and around their trailer. The open ride nights are Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cowlitzcountyfair.