 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Open horse riding nights scheduled in Longview

  • 0
Horse
Pieter van Noorden on Unsplash, Contributed

Events are scheduled for the next two months in the indoor arena at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave. in Longview.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays people can learn to rope for free with a dummy, not live cattle, according to event organizers. 

Easy Riders Gaming Association is also hosting an open ride night from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 2. Attendees must pay $10 per horse and are asked to clean up after their horse and around their trailer. The open ride nights are Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cowlitzcountyfair.

To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pharaoh Ramses II's sarcophagus in Paris for rare loan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News