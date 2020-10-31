Open enrollment for Washington Health Benefit Exchange begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace begins Sunday and runs through Dec. 15.
The 45-day period is the only time to sign up for 2021 coverage through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange without qualifying for a special enrollment period, such as losing coverage, giving birth or adopting a child, or getting married or divorced. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2021.
Those who can’t afford coverage may qualify for Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) and can sign up throughout the year.
Most Americans have health insurance through their employers, but during the pandemic many lost their jobs and benefits.
In 2019, about 53% of Washingtonians were insured through their employer, 20% were covered by Medicaid, 14% had Medicare, 5% had non-group coverage, 2% had coverage through the military, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. About 6.5% were uninsured.
All health plans offered through Washington Healthplanfinder are required to provide a standard set of health benefits, including preventive services, maternity and newborn care and prescription drug coverage, according to the exchange.
Health plans come in three “metal level” categories — Bronze, Silver and Gold — and differ based on how costs of care are shared, according to the exchange. All plans offer the standard health benefits.
This year the exchange is implementing Cascade Care, which adds standard plans and public option plans, according to the website. The new plans will have the same standard benefit design across insurance carriers, but the provider reimbursement for the public option plans is tied to Medicare rates.
Cascade Care was approved by legislature in 2019 in an effort to improve the stability and affordability of the individual market and provide better value for exchange customers, according to the exchange website.
Navigators are available at no cost to help customers sign up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder. Those in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties can contact navigators at Cowlitz Family Health Center by calling 360-636-3892.
