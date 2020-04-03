Online learning like 'building a plane as you fly' for local educators

Woodland teachers have also been mailing out packets to younger students, while high school students have been using their district Chromebooks to work directly with teachers, according to the district website.

Longview hopes to start distance learning April 15, and Parrish said it will be a mix of online instruction and physical packets mailed to students’ houses for younger students or those without internet access.

“Longview school employees are gearing up to do an amazing job printing, packaging and distributing all this material,” Parrish said. “It’s a significant undertaking.”

While assignments will not be graded like normal, Parrish said teachers will still evaluate student assignments. However, that could “evolve over time,” he said, just like the whole model.

“We know that ... there are going to need to be adjustments made along the way to help kids get the best remote learning experience possible,” Parrish said. “We’re going to be sensitive to that.”

Greene said that grading is still a question for the Castle Rock School District, as is student accountability. There’s no question in his mind, however, that when students physically return to school, whether that’s this year or next, they’ll be behind.

“If we had two years to do this online model, we could do it pretty well,” Greene said. “But we have two weeks.”

