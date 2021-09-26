One year after fire, Trapper Creek Wilderness reopening, regrowing

Aside from identifying the dangers, Jones said the team also looks at the probability the risk actually happens and the consequences of it.

“Could we lose a road, could someone die, could you get hurt, what are the possibilities of that happening?” he said. “It’s really important we go through that process to identify what’s out there, what resources are at risk and what’s the probability of that happening.”

If it’s a high probability to a moderate chance, then the team makes a plan about the best and most cost effective way to address the danger. Trees at risk of falling on roads or trailheads might be pre-emptively felled and high-risk places will be closed to people in the longer term. A burned soil map was created for Big Hollow to see where slides might likely happen.

During and after the fire, the Big Hollow trail and Siouxon trailhead and the roads to get into them were closed, because “we didn’t want people to get stuck back there,” Jones said.

There is some urgency to ensure roads and infrastructure such as signs, gates and toilets are protected before winter comes, because if a strong rainstorm washes over the area before culverts, roads and trails are repaired, the entire thing could wash out, Jones said.