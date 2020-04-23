One week left to turn in Woodland, Kalama school levy election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters in the Kalama and Woodland school districts have just under a week to return ballots for the special election on school levy replacement measures.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to one of the ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day.

As of Monday, 35.7% of the 12,556 registered voters in the two areas had turned in ballots. That’s about 4,500 ballots.

In February’s special election both Kalama and Woodland failed to pass replacement maintenance and operations levies. The levies pay for programs and staff positions and mandates that the state government does not fully fund, educators say.

If Woodland School District’s levy fails to pass a second time, district officials say they would have to cut 50 positions and most activities and services from its 2020-21 budget.

Woodland is asking voters to approve a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.

In Kalama the levy finances about 24% of the school’s budget. Without it, the district would cut 19 staff positions and all athletics, many electives and student supports, according to district reports.