 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy
top story editor's pick

One person killed in plane crash at Pearson in Vancouver

  • 0
Ambulance
Erik Mclean on Unsplash, Contributed

VANCOUVER — One person was killed when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field Airport on Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.

The crash, reported about 7:40 a.m., was on the runway at Pearson and involved a small plane. The plane caught fire on impact; multiple engines and a fire truck responded.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

The pilot apparently made brief emergency contact with the Port of Portland, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian. A plume of smoke could be seen briefly rising over the airport.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News