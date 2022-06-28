One person killed in plane crash at Pearson in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — One person was killed when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field Airport on Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to Vancouver police.

The crash, reported about 7:40 a.m., was on the runway at Pearson and involved a small plane. The plane caught fire on impact; multiple engines and a fire truck responded.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

The pilot apparently made brief emergency contact with the Port of Portland, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian. A plume of smoke could be seen briefly rising over the airport.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

