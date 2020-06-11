One person in critical condition after Wednesday night apartment fire

A Wednesday night apartment fire in Longview sent two people to the hospital, including one patient who was in critical condition.
Condition updates were not immediately available Thursday morning, and the cause of the fire had not been released as of 8 a.m.
Firefighters with several local departments arrived on scene around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the Fremont Village Apartments on Third Avenue. Dispatchers said people were trapped inside and the fire was in unit 108, according to a news release.
Crews knocked down the fire about ten minutes later, and firefighters located an unresponsive victim at 6:36 p.m. in the first-floor hallway, the release says. No other people were found in a search of all 30 apartment units and common areas, according to the release.
The unresponsive patient was removed from the buliding and treated on site, then taken to St. John Medical Center. Doctors later transferred the person to the Legacy Emanuel Hosptial Burn Unit in Portland.
Longview Fire Department had not received any updates on the patient's condition as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
A second apartment resident was taken to St. John around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The person had evacuated the building but began to complain of shortness of breath, according to the release.
No other injuries were reported.
Longview Fire Department completed a scene examination shortly before 10 p.m., but the cause and origin of the fire were not immediately released.
In total, 30 people from Longview Fire, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the fire. Included in the crews weere two chief officers, two ladder companies, four engine companies, three medic companies, one AMR supervisor and one investigation unit.
Local law enforcement also aided in the response, according to a release.
