One person in critical condition after Wednesday night apartment fire

A Wednesday night apartment fire in Longview sent two people to the hospital, including one patient who was in critical condition.

Condition updates were not immediately available Thursday morning, and the cause of the fire had not been released as of 8 a.m.

Firefighters with several local departments arrived on scene around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the Fremont Village Apartments on Third Avenue. Dispatchers said people were trapped inside and the fire was in unit 108, according to a news release.

Crews knocked down the fire about ten minutes later, and firefighters located an unresponsive victim at 6:36 p.m. in the first-floor hallway, the release says. No other people were found in a search of all 30 apartment units and common areas, according to the release.

The unresponsive patient was removed from the buliding and treated on site, then taken to St. John Medical Center. Doctors later transferred the person to the Legacy Emanuel Hosptial Burn Unit in Portland.

Longview Fire Department had not received any updates on the patient's condition as of 8 a.m. Thursday.