One-on-one car seat training ensures Cowlitz County caregivers can protect kids during pandemic cancellations

Cowlitz County car seat technicians are ensuring children are secured in vehicles despite the pandemic’s cancellation of their longstanding, in-person trainings.

Local car seat technicians are in the last year of a two-year federal grant that provides individualized guidance to teach caregivers how to install car seats and correctly harness children in them. The grant’s goal is to determine how well participants are learning to protect children.

Learning

According to almost 10 years of data from the Safe Kids Lower Columbia, the local car seat safety program, 87% or more of the participants who joined the program’s car seat trainings did not accurately install or harness seats before instruction.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia Chair Sarah Hoskins said she was one of them. Hoskins said she took a car seat training, expecting to know the correct rules, but quickly realized she had been installing and harnessing her son’s seat incorrectly for years.

“If we were in a car accident, we would have been seriously hurt,” she said.