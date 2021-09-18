One-on-one car seat training ensures Cowlitz County caregivers can protect kids during pandemic cancellations

Cowlitz County car seat technicians are ensuring children are secured in vehicles despite the pandemic’s cancellation of their longstanding, in-person trainings.
Local car seat technicians are in the last year of a two-year federal grant that provides individualized guidance to teach caregivers how to install car seats and correctly harness children in them. The grant’s goal is to determine how well participants are learning to protect children.
Learning
According to almost 10 years of data from the Safe Kids Lower Columbia, the local car seat safety program, 87% or more of the participants who joined the program’s car seat trainings did not accurately install or harness seats before instruction.
Safe Kids Lower Columbia Chair Sarah Hoskins said she was one of them. Hoskins said she took a car seat training, expecting to know the correct rules, but quickly realized she had been installing and harnessing her son’s seat incorrectly for years.
“If we were in a car accident, we would have been seriously hurt,” she said.
At Safe Kids Lower Columbia, Hoskins said the team doesn’t judge caregivers’ ability to use a car seat, especially during the hectic days of new parenting when “so many things are thrown at you.” Hoskins suggests every caregiver take the training to relieve one extra stress from their already busy lives.
“Help through this process will make it a little easier,” she said.
Individualized program
The pandemic forced Safe Kids Lower Columbia to cancel monthly in-person car seat trainings at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue for almost a year, said Vice Chair Brandi Ballinger. Instead of meeting at the Kelso fire station, technicians have gone to caregivers since July 2020.
Safe Kids Lower Columbia members meet participants at arranged times and locations for about 30 minutes to offer personalized help and incentives to complete roughly 30-minute trainings.
Participants who answer questions about how they currently install car seats receive a $50 VISA gift card, Ballinger said. The program also replaces car seats that are no longer safe for children. Participants receive another $50 VISA gift card at a roughly 10-minute follow up appointment four months later, she added.
“Especially at this time, who can’t use a $50 gift card,” Ballinger said.
Participants are not required to be guardians to take the training; they can be caregivers such as grandparents or babysitters, she added. The only requirement is to provide a car seat at the training.
Protection
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, car accidents are a leading cause of death for children. In 2018, the CDC reports 636 children 12 years old and younger died in nationwide vehicle crashes and 33% were in a restraint that was not locked.
Ballinger said a secured car seat likely saved a child’s life during an accident in May off Interstate-5 near Castle Rock. A medical emergency caused a driver to leave the roadway, launch 50 feet in the air and hit a parked vehicle at a residence, she said. The driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter, while the child, secured in a car seat, suffered no severe injuries, she added.
Ballinger said she cannot be sure how the seat was installed, but her “experience indicates that this car seat was installed correctly in the vehicle and that the child was also in the car seat correctly.”
“This is why our work is so important and valuable to our community,” she said.