Health officials reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday morning, bringing the total in Cowlitz County to 70.

This is the second coronavirus case reported this week, after about week without any new cases. According to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team, 28 of the cases have recovered.