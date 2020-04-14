You are the owner of this article.
One new Cowlitz County COVID-19 case reported Tuesday morning
Cowlitz County health officials reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 26. 

The new case is a woman in her 50s recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. 

On Monday, two new COVID-19 cases — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s — were reported. 

As of late Sunday, Washington had more than 10,530 cases and 516 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Every county in the state had at least one positive test except Garfield County. 

This story will be expanded. 

