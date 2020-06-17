One new COVID case in Cowlitz Wednesday; officials to consider phase 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County health officials reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday morning ahead of meetings to consider a "modified" application for Phase 3 reopening.

The case brings the county's total to 121 positives, with 53 active cases and 68 recovered cases, according to the health department. Four patients are being hospitalized outside of the county. No one is hospitalized in the county, and Cowlitz still has no COVID-19 deaths.

That's the smallest daily rise so far this week, which saw a jump of 10 cases Monday and eight cases Tuesday.

Plans to further reopen businesses in the county remain in place despite the recent surge in cases. However, County Health Officer Steve Krager on Tuesday suggested the county apply for a modified Phase 3, which would include some but not all components outlined by the governor's "Safe Start" plan.

Krager will formally recommend a plan to the county commissioners, who also serve as the local Board of Health, at a virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Commissioners are expected to submit the application to the state thereafter.

This story will be updated.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.