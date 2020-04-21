One new COVID-19 case reported; total cases now at 33

Herrera also explained Tuesday why officials have released employment information only for the Foster Farms cases. There have been no other "clusters" of cases in the county, Herrera said, which is part of why health officials are treating these cases as an exception to their privacy rules.

"It’s been our position to make sure that we were sharing as much info as we could while respecting privacy and confidentiality of individuals ... with a confirmed positive diagnosis," Herrera said. "Where Foster Farms is different ... (is) there are those pieces looking forward where we have to take additional steps. … There is also the concern that the public might try to link positive cases to a threat to the food supply."

Health officials have said they have a “high level of confidence” that there is no danger to the public from the food items processed at the facility, Herrera said. Workers there already use protective equipment when processing food, IMT members said, and county deputy health officer Steven Krager said the virus has not been known to be transmitted by food.

Improvements on the horizon for rapid testing technology should greatly help public health officials control the virus’ spread, Krager said.