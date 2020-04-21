One new COVID-19 case reported; total cases now at 33

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services have reported one new confirmed positive case of coronavirus Monday night, a man in his 40s who is recovering in isolation and who was not hospitalized.
The County reported three other cases Monday afternoon, but this latest case was reported after TDN's print deadline. The total for the county now stands at 33.
Meanwhile, county COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) officials offered a few new details Tuesday on the four cases already reported at the Foster Farms facility in Kelso, and said more information would be available late Tuesday afternoon. Only one of those patients has been hospitalized, according to the IMT website.
Three other employees of the plant were slated to be tested for the virus Tuesday, IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said. He said officials continue to be pleased with safety procedures at Foster Farms after the IMT took an unannounced visit there on Monday.
"I'm really quite impressed and very pleased with the steps that they’ve taken," Herrera said. "They currently, at least, appear to be the model for similar organizations to emulate based on what we’ve seen so far."
Reached by phone Tuesday, Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone said she has "every confidence" in the IMT and believes Foster Farms is going above and beyond to keep workers safe from the virus.
Herrera also explained Tuesday why officials have released employment information only for the Foster Farms cases. There have been no other "clusters" of cases in the county, Herrera said, which is part of why health officials are treating these cases as an exception to their privacy rules.
"It’s been our position to make sure that we were sharing as much info as we could while respecting privacy and confidentiality of individuals ... with a confirmed positive diagnosis," Herrera said. "Where Foster Farms is different ... (is) there are those pieces looking forward where we have to take additional steps. … There is also the concern that the public might try to link positive cases to a threat to the food supply."
Health officials have said they have a “high level of confidence” that there is no danger to the public from the food items processed at the facility, Herrera said. Workers there already use protective equipment when processing food, IMT members said, and county deputy health officer Steven Krager said the virus has not been known to be transmitted by food.
Improvements on the horizon for rapid testing technology should greatly help public health officials control the virus’ spread, Krager said.
“One of our biggest challenges is that people aren't getting tested until a week or a week and a half into their illness, and we don’t get the test back for a few days," Krager said. "By that time, it’s really hard to stop the spread. If we are able to get people tested within a day or two of symptoms starting, with more rapid testing … (and) find out results the same day or next day, that makes our work a lot more effective.”
Also on Tuesday, officials shared an updated count of 644 negative tests in the county. That means only about 5% of those tested locally for coronavirus were found to have the disease.
This story will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.