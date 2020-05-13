You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One man dies in Oceanside car crash, two passengers uninjured
0 comments

One man dies in Oceanside car crash, two passengers uninjured

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

A Tuesday car crash north of Long Beach killed one 22-year-old man but left the other two passengers uninjured, according to the Washington State Patrol.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, Ricardo Cabrera Rivera, of Beaverton, was driving a white Ford pickup northbound on State Route 103 when he crossed the center line and hit a fence. While the cause is still under investigation, the WSP report says that Cabrera Rivera and both passengers were wearing seat belts and drugs or alcohol were not involved. 

It was not clear if Cabrera Rivera died at the scene or after transport to a hospital.

Cabrera Rivera's two passengers, Jose D. Gaspar Nemecio, 31, of Vancouver and Ramon Nava Torres, 57, of Aloha, Oregon, were not injured, according to the report.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News