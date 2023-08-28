U.S Highway 30, east of Clatskanie, has reopened after an early Monday morning fatal crash that caused an hourslong closure.

Oregon State Police Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Daily News that two vehicles were involved in a collision and that there was a confirmed fatality.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an alert at 5:30 a.m. that the highway was closed due to a crash at Milepost 59, and motorists were asked to use alternate routes or delay their trips if possible.

The closure was lifted after 1:15 p.m., and Kennedy said a news release likely would be issued Tuesday, after notifications are made.