One dead, one injured in single-car crash Wednesday
One dead, one injured in single-car crash Wednesday

One woman died and one was injured in a single-car crash late Wednesday night in South Kelso, according to police.

At about 10:30 p.m., several law enforcement agencies were called to the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a vehicle that hit a utility pole head-on, Kelso PD reported.

The 34-year-old female passenger in the front seat was deceased when responders arrived, and the 35-year-old female driver, Sheela M. Hawley was taken to a hospital in undisclosed injuries.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicated Hawley may have been driving under the influence, but collision remains under  under investigation. 

Kelso police, Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the accident.

