One dead, one injured in single-car crash Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One woman died and one was injured in a single-car crash late Wednesday night in South Kelso, according to police.

At about 10:30 p.m., several law enforcement agencies were called to the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue South for a vehicle that hit a utility pole head-on, Kelso PD reported.

The 34-year-old female passenger in the front seat was deceased when responders arrived, and the 35-year-old female driver, Sheela M. Hawley was taken to a hospital in undisclosed injuries.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicated Hawley may have been driving under the influence, but collision remains under under investigation.

Kelso police, Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.