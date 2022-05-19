One dead, multiple injured in I-5 crashes near Lexington Thursday

One person died and several were injured in multiple crashes involving a motorcycle, semitrucks and passenger vehicles on both sides of Interstate 5 near Lexington Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crashes happened at about 2:15 p.m. near milepost 42 near Lexington Bridge Drive after a heavy hail storm came through the area, Trooper Will Finn said in an email. The cause of the crash and the victims' identities weren't included.

On northbound I-5, the motorcycle was in a single-vehicle fatal crash, Finn said. The two or three other collisions involved about three to five vehicles each, he said. A man in a passenger truck was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Finn said. More details will be released as troopers continue investigating.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center set up a room for immediate family members of the crash victims, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Family members can check in at the front desk, and masks are required. The agency asks only immediate family members visit as the hospital is limiting visitors.

Traffic is backed up for miles in both directions. All southbound lanes reopened at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. As of 5:30 p.m., northbound lanes remained blocked and traffic was getting by slowly using the right shoulder. Drivers should use an alternate route if possible and expect long delays, according to the department.

Drivers are also asked to avoid using the bridge between Lexington and Ostrander, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.

Heavier than normal traffic slowed drivers on West Side Highway and Third Avenue, according to WSDOT"s traffic map.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

