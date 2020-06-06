One charged in Longview Police door shattering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest after he allegedly shattered the glass entry door of the Longview Police station last Sunday night.

And more details have emerged about two nights of sporadic vandalism and violence that took place near the city center and resulted in three arrests. Linson Lukas, 23, of Longview is one of two who has been formally charged, and that second suspect contends police unjustifiably manhandled him upon his arrest.

Longview Police Detective Sgt. Chris Blanchard said none of the three people expressed a particular political motivation when they were arrested. However, he said, police suspect their actions were at least somewhat related to the national anger over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Aside from moments of chaos last Saturday and Sunday, local protests and demonstrations during the past week have been largely peaceful, and no further arrests have been linked to them, Blanchard said.

Ytwoone Pillias, another Longview man arrested along with Lukas last Sunday, has not been charged. Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said an investigation did not find he was criminally at fault.