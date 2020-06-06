One charged in Longview Police door shattering

Prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest after he allegedly shattered the glass entry door of the Longview Police station last Sunday night.
And more details have emerged about two nights of sporadic vandalism and violence that took place near the city center and resulted in three arrests. Linson Lukas, 23, of Longview is one of two who has been formally charged, and that second suspect contends police unjustifiably manhandled him upon his arrest.
Longview Police Detective Sgt. Chris Blanchard said none of the three people expressed a particular political motivation when they were arrested. However, he said, police suspect their actions were at least somewhat related to the national anger over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Aside from moments of chaos last Saturday and Sunday, local protests and demonstrations during the past week have been largely peaceful, and no further arrests have been linked to them, Blanchard said.
Ytwoone Pillias, another Longview man arrested along with Lukas last Sunday, has not been charged. Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said an investigation did not find he was criminally at fault.
Video footage shows both Pillias and Lukas at the door of the police station, but Pillias appeared to only knock on the glass. His actions did not appear to "even come close to amounting to that type of force, or an attempt to cause damage," Jurvakainen said. Only Lukas swung at the door hard enough to shatter it, Jurvakainen said.
"You can hear the reaction from the crowd" in the video, Jurvakainen said. "(It) seems like they were taken aback by it, and it was something not promoted from the individuals peacefully assembled across the street."
The charging decision can always change if new evidence surfaces, Jurvakainen said last week.
In a probable cause statement for the arrest of Lukas and Pillias, Police Corporal Branden McNew wrote that Sunday was the second night of "somewhat violent demonstrations" at 15th Avenue and Washington Way.
Police received reports through the night that a crowd of 100 to 150 was attacking passing vehicles, blocking traffic and fighting, according to his report.
According to court documents, another officer identified Lukas and Pillias after the Longview Police door was shattered that night. When McNew told them to stop, Lukas turned around, began cursing and screaming at officers, waving his fists around and posturing "aggressively and provocatively," McNew wrote, "clearly posturing for a fight."
Pillias was handcuffed and arrested without any apparent further incident, but Lukas twice refused the officer's commands to get down on the ground. McNew warned him he would use a Taser the second time, and when Lukas turned his back to the officer instead, McNew fired the stun gun at Lukas' back, according to a police statement. Lukas fell to the ground and tried to sit up as McNew told him to remain on his chest, so the officer activated the stun a second time, according to a police statement.
Both men were later released without bail. Lukas' arraignment is scheduled for June 18. TDN has reached out through his court-appointed attorney for comment but had not heard back by Friday evening.
Police also arrested 24-year-old Ryan Hays minutes after midnight Monday morning. In a police report, an officer said Hays followed him and a fellow officer in their patrol vehicle extremely closely while they passed by the crowd at 15th Avenue and Washington Way Sunday night. Hays continued following them after they made two left turns, and the officer became concerned that the tailgater intended to attack them.
In a Facebook message to The Daily News, Hays, who is white, disputed the officer's version of events. He said he was driving to Jack in The Box around 11:40 p.m. to pick up his roommate, saw his roommate at Pizza Hut and started driving that way.
Driving "a safe distance" behind the officers, Hays said he pulled into the alley toward Pizza Hut when the officer stopped in front of him, got out of his car and asked Hays "Do you have a problem?"
Hays said he was driving up the alley and twice asked if he was being detained. Both times, the officer said he wasn't. Hays says the officer told him to find another way around, but the officer reported he was asking Hays to move and to stop blocking traffic in the alley.
The officer eventually told Hays he was being detained for blocking traffic and asked for his license, registration and insurance. According to that officer's report, Hays refused to give him his license. (Hays says the officer didn't ask for his license at all.)
The other officer, McNew, told Hays he was under arrest for disorderly conduct. Hays refused to leave the vehicle, and McNew ordered him out. Hays says the officers pulled him out of the car by his "arms and hair" while his seat belt was still on and "roughed me up a bit" while getting him to the ground.
"One of the officers kneed me in the back of the head when my face was on the ground causing my eye to swell shut for two days," Hays said.
In the police version of events, McNew grabbed Hays, who stiffened up as McNew put him face down on the ground to be handcuffed. There's no mention of Hays being kneed. While searching him, they also found a small baggie of LSD that Hays admitted was LSD, according to the police report.
Hays refers to the entire ordeal as him being "assaulted and kidnapped by a group of thugs in blue" said he plans to fight his charges in court.
Reached by phone, Police Chief Jim Duscha wasn't immediately familiar with the arrest, "(But) I haven't heard of any wrongdoing by our officers."
