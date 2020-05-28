Once in a lifetime: Wolverine spotted twice in Pacific County

Eaton said he was driving with a buddy near Salmon Creek in Naselle. He wasn't sure what it was at first and just started taking pictures.

"It wasn't too happy, though. It turned around and started showing its teeth and stuff," Eaton said.

Washington's wolverine population is largely restricted to the North Cascades, according to the WDFW. They have also been documented near Chinook Pass, Goat Rocks and Mount Adams in Washington’s South Cascades, and in the Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, according to Conservation Northwest.

Charting their travels

It is rare to see a wolverine, especially somewhere other than high-altitude, cold mountain areas, Lewis said. It's hard to even get an accurate estimate of how many are living in Washington, because they are so elusive. However, confirmed sightings are becoming more common because so many people are now walking around with smartphone cameras, Lewis said.

Still, capturing two photos of the animal is really exciting, he said.

“This is one of those examples where we are actually able to document one of these long movements of wolverines away from their typical habitat,” Lewis said.