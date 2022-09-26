Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival brings back full lineup

ONALASKA — Over the years, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has grown and changed, but organizer Cathy Murphy said members of the Onalaska Alliance have always had one goal in mind when it comes to their local event.

“My metric for success is that people come back,” Murphy said. “We have visitors and they want to come back.”

If you go What: Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival When: Thursday through Sunday Where: Onalaska Info: onalaskaalliance.org or @OnalaskaAppleHarvestFest on Facebook

The Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival, the usual capstone of the spring and summer festival season in Southwest Washington, will take place Thursday through Sunday in Onalaska.

On Saturday, most of Carlisle Avenue is closed for a range of down-home fun. Attendees can carb up on pancakes at the Presbyterian Church before hitting the pavement for the annual 5K run and walk at Carlisle Lake. Or you can take in the sounds of local music acts while strolling through vendors and activities along Carlisle Avenue and Carlisle Park.

“I think what’s attractive about our festival is the environment,” Murphy said. “There’s something about being outside and sitting next to these ancient trees. It’s a great festival and a beautiful place to experience it.”

Attendees can bring apples to be pressed into cider by members of the Onalaska High School football team. They can see quilts and wall hangings made by local sewers. And kids 14 and younger get a chance to fish for a trout raised by Onalaska High School’s aquaculture program members. The aquaculture program raises and releases hundreds of thousands of salmon back into Gheer Creek each year.

“It’s pretty exciting. They have the fishing poles and the kids just have fun,” Murphy said. “Pretty much everybody gets a big fish.”

Another chance to taste the rural lifestyle that is the inspiration for the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival is during the Farm & Homestead Tour and Farm to Table Dinner, which both take place on Sunday.

The free, self-guided tour starts at the Onalaska Alliance Office or at any of the stops on the tour. This year’s participants are: Wells’ Winery, 140 Eschaton Road, Onalaska, where Toledo Black Cat Coffee and Bee Wrangler will be featured; The Huntting’s Pumpkin Patch, 600 Cinebar Road, Cinebar, featuring Brooks Baked Goods; 3 Dog Cider & Brewstillery, 1402 state Route 122, Silver Creek, featuring Stained Glass by Carol; Shady Grove Orchards, 183 Shady Grove Road, Onalaska, featuring Truffle Shuffle; Salkum Gardens, 2480 U.S. Highway 12, Salkum., featuring LG Nature Photo; and Lewis County Farms, 107 Pinkerton Road, Ethel, featuring Katie Cups Treat Boutique.

Murphy said that in her opinion, one “must stop” location on this year’s tour is Wells’ Winery. Owner Carol Wells has announced she is retiring and her open house during the Farm & Homestead Tour will be the last chance for the public to visit the winery. Murphy said that Wells has been involved with the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival since the first year and got enthusiastically behind the Farm & Homestead Tour when it was first announced.

“We really want to honor her for her service and commitment to this community and to our event,” Murphy said. “We just really appreciate her.”

Returning after a two-year hiatus, this year’s Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival Farm to Table Dinner will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Mason Jar.

This year, the $85 per person Farm to Table dinner will feature a full menu by Chehalis chef Jeremy Wildhaber featuring charcuterie board or local cheeses, fruits, nuts and chocolate; harvest salad with local berry vinaigrette; an entrée of either roasted, stuffed duck with white wine gravy and root vegetables or stuffed acorn squash with local chestnuts; and local rhubarb and apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.