Officials warn of fire danger, prepare for Gifford Pinchot wildfires to spread

Forest officials Thursday urged caution and braced for a possibility of severe wildfire activity as hot, dry winds move into the region.

The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning for nearly all of western Washington and Oregon from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for east winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph in some areas, and low relative humidity. Temperatures will reach the high 80s and low 90s throughout the weekend.

"We cannot stress enough how important it is to understand the fire potential with the combination of these conditions," wrote the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management in a Facebook post.

This will likely be the highest fire danger of the season west of the Cascades, as the hot, dry winds leave normally damp fuels ready to burn, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Jeff Bortner, Department of Natural Resources regional wildland fire district manager, said the weather conditions come at the time of year when fire fuels are driest and line up with a weekend when people are more likely doing activities that start fires.

"We haven't seen any forecasted lightning, so if we get fires this weekend, they'll most likely be caused by humans," Bortner said. "We encourage folks to exercise caution and if they see a fire or smell smoke to report it quickly."

Those planning outdoor activities this weekend should check local fire restrictions, don't operate vehicles in dry grass, secure chains and use ash trays, Bortner said.

Effective Friday, all campfires are banned on Department of Natural Resources land in Clark and Skamania counties, Bortner said.

In the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, campfires are prohibited outside designated developed camp sites with metal fire pits.

Even if they are camping in an area where fires are allowed, Bortner encouraged people to hold off until conditions improve.

In Oregon, Columbia County issued a complete burn ban through Saturday night, prohibiting all open burning, including recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces and charcoal grills.

Gifford Pinchot wildfires may grow

Two wildfires already burning in the Gifford Pinchot are at risk of spreading during the red-flag warning, according to the Forest Service.

The Goat Rocks fire, 7 miles northeast of Packwood, burned an estimated 100 acres as of Thursday, said Gala Miller, public affairs officer with Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fire was first found on Aug. 9 and is thought to be caused by lightning.

The fire saw little growth until late last week, when similar weather conditions spread the blaze about 40 acres, Miller said. Steep, rocky terrain makes the fire difficult for crews to access and most firefighting efforts have been helicopter water drops, she said.

On Thursday, helicopter crews were looking for torching trees to put out to prevent embers from spreading when the wind picks up, Miller said. Crews have also worked to clear the roadbed to create a firebreak, she said.

"We're all trying to keep an eye on this weekend and hope the fire doesn't grow too much," Miller said.

Crews are also closely monitoring the 4-acre Kalama fire, southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens. The blaze was discovered Aug. 31 and is thought to be human caused, Miller said.

At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a helicopter dipping for water to fight the fire crashed into Merrill Lake, according to the Forest Service. The pilot survived and swam to shore. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.