Officials review Castle Rock road projects, including raising PH 10 Highway, adding lights from commuter lot to Riverfront Trail

CASTLE ROCK — City officials are making a list of six road projects to seek funding through 2026. Public Works Director Dave Vorse said most of the funding options are through grants.

Monday, city council voted to move forward with the proposals after a public hearing and the final vote will occur June 28.

Castle Rock officials consider $2 million loan to upgrade water system and develop exit 48 off of Interstate 5 CASTLE ROCK — Officials are considering a $2 million loan to upgrade the water line around Interstate 5’s exit 48 to entice a developer who al…

The city plans to make pedestrian improvements to State Route 411, also known as West Side Highway, next year, including realigning crosswalks near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. Officials aim to seek the project's estimated $200,000 from the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city also plans to repave and fix or replace the guardrail on Pleasant Hill Road between Huntington Avenue South and the city limits for an estimated $798,800 through state funding.

In 2023, the city expects to raise a section of PH 10 Highway to provide access when water floods the roadway. The road from the west side of the Cowlitz River bridge to the West Side Highway intersection will be reconstructed and a new sidewalk added to one side. The construction is estimated at about $4.3 million through the state.