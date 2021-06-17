 Skip to main content
Officials review Castle Rock road projects, including raising PH 10 Highway, adding lights from commuter lot to Riverfront Trail
Officials review Castle Rock road projects, including raising PH 10 Highway, adding lights from commuter lot to Riverfront Trail

Castle Rock City Hall

Castle Rock City Hall in August 2020.

 Courtney Talak

CASTLE ROCK — City officials are making a list of six road projects to seek funding through 2026. Public Works Director Dave Vorse said most of the funding options are through grants. 

Monday, city council voted to move forward with the proposals after a public hearing and the final vote will occur June 28.

The city plans to make pedestrian improvements to State Route 411, also known as West Side Highway, next year, including realigning crosswalks near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. Officials aim to seek the project's estimated $200,000 from the state. 

The city also plans to repave and fix or replace the guardrail on Pleasant Hill Road between Huntington Avenue South and the city limits for an estimated $798,800 through state funding.

In 2023, the city expects to raise a section of PH 10 Highway to provide access when water floods the roadway. The road from the west side of the Cowlitz River bridge to the West Side Highway intersection will be reconstructed and a new sidewalk added to one side. The construction is estimated at about $4.3 million through the state. 

Pleasant Hill Road outside Castle Rock is collapsing because of failing culvert

The next year, the city plans to add lighted paths for walkers from the state department of transportation's commuter parking lot at I-5's exit 49 to where the lighting stops on the Riverfront Trail. Lighting will also be added from Lion's Pride Park to Larsen Lane. The nearly estimated $500,000 total is slated to come from federal funding. 

In 2025, the city plans to repair and re-asphalt Bond Road for a total of $390,000, then Third Avenue from Cowlitz Street Way to Dike Road Southwest in 2026 for $204,200, mostly through state funds. 

