Officials plan for growth as more than 200 new dwellings petitioned to be built in Castle Rock

The district has faced overcrowding for years. Over the last two years, the district added two roughly 750-square-foot structures, known as portable classrooms, to hold students that could not fit in the district buildings, Greene said. For about three years, the middle school theater stage has been used as a gym after added band and choir students forced the classes to expand to the weight room.

This year, Greene said the kindergarten, first and second grade classes each have more than 100 students, whereas typically only one elementary grade has more than 100 students at a time. The district has grown an average of 7% a year in the last two years, he added, and projected another 500 students could enroll within five years if the same rate continues.

Greene said officials are considering whether to add a bond to ballots within the next three years to expand or build a new school to house the growing number of students. More portable classrooms — which cost less than expanding or building — might need to be added until more permanent solutions are found, he said. If a new building was constructed, the portable classrooms could be used for administrative space.

Over the past five years, three bonds to expand the district’s permanent buildings failed, Greene said. As for now, he said the district is “being creative with spaces.”

“There might be a classroom in a faculty room, there might be a classroom in a portable,” he said, “but we’ll still provide high-quality education.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.