Officials investigate at least four July, August Allen Street brush fires as arson in Kelso

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next day, on July 14, a small brush fire was reported in the same block, near what a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue report calls a “recently previously extinguished stump fire.”

James McPhee of Ridgefield said he was mowing a pasture at about 11 a.m. July 14 around the 3800 block of Allen Street when he noticed nearby smoke. He said he followed the smoke to flames and found “cedar shingles'' and newspaper. McPhee said he doused the fire with water from his truck and called the fire department.

“No one seems to know who’s doing it,” he said.

Three weeks later, on Aug. 4, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue extinguished a small brush fire, which included a telephone pole, on the hillside in the 3400 block of Allen Street. A sheriff's report states the fire marshal "believed an accelerant was poured on the telephone pole," down the bank and to the road. The report says about 6 feet of the pole was burnt from the ground up. A melted blue plastic container, which may have been used in the fire, also was found at the scene.