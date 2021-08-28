Officials investigate at least four July, August Allen Street brush fires as arson in Kelso

Officials are investigating whether at least four small brush fires that occurred within a month and less than a mile of each other were deliberately set on the eastern end of Allen Street in Kelso.
In a single week, three fires were set within 100 yards of each other on one person's property, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.
All of the brush fires occurred between the 3400 and 3800 blocks of the wooded and residential Allen Street between July 7 through Aug. 4. According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, a witness photographed nearby kindling at one incident and investigators found what may be an accelerant to spread fires, such as gasoline, at another scene.
The most recent fire on Allen Street occurred Monday, but it is unclear if it is being investigated as arson.
Fires
The Kelso-based Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reported crews extinguished a brush fire that reached 50 feet in length in the 3700 block of Allen Street on July 7.
Six days later on July 13, crews tackled a wildland fire just south of the July 7 blaze in the 3800 block of Allen Street. When crews arrived, the fire was 400 square feet, the fire report said. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Travis McWain theorized in the report that the flames were caused by a “holdover,” or dormant fire, from “an old burn area” from July 7.
The next day, on July 14, a small brush fire was reported in the same block, near what a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue report calls a “recently previously extinguished stump fire.”
James McPhee of Ridgefield said he was mowing a pasture at about 11 a.m. July 14 around the 3800 block of Allen Street when he noticed nearby smoke. He said he followed the smoke to flames and found “cedar shingles'' and newspaper. McPhee said he doused the fire with water from his truck and called the fire department.
“No one seems to know who’s doing it,” he said.
Three weeks later, on Aug. 4, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue extinguished a small brush fire, which included a telephone pole, on the hillside in the 3400 block of Allen Street. A sheriff's report states the fire marshal "believed an accelerant was poured on the telephone pole," down the bank and to the road. The report says about 6 feet of the pole was burnt from the ground up. A melted blue plastic container, which may have been used in the fire, also was found at the scene.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff said a roughly quarter acre fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Allen Street. Huff said it was "controlled" within three hours and a helicopter dropped water on the area multiple times. A Washington State Department of Natural Resources representative said the department also responded to the fire.
Investigation
The sheriff's office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating the Allen Street fires. Before Monday's fire, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the "number of small fires between 3400-3800 block of Allen Street … appear to have been intentionally ignited." A DNR representative would not discuss the investigation until it is complete.
Brightbill said deputies are patrolling the area and asked neighbors to report suspicious activity. On Aug. 4, the sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Allen Street, but deputies did not locate the car.
Monday, a man said he was picking berries at the end of Allen Street when he was accused by about six men of starting the fires, according to a Kelso police report. A sheriff's office report said the man was advised to "call us if he feels threatened by anyone out there again.”