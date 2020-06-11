You are the owner of this article.
Officials identify teenager killed in one-car accident near Woodland
Officials identify teenager killed in one-car accident near Woodland

Cowlitz County deputies recently released the name of a 15-year-old Battle Ground girl who died last week in a one-car accident about six miles east of Woodland. 

Lacey Carol-Lynn Hall was found dead in a 1996 Toyota truck around 11 p.m. Friday near the 700 block of Davis Peak Road. She was wearing a seat belt, according to a news release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies, Woodland police and Cowlitz Fire District 1 responded to the accident last week. The vehicle reportedly slid down a steep hillside after leaving the logging road Lacey was driving on. 

Her passenger, a 16-year-old girl who has not been identified, was able to get out of the truck and get back to the road, the release says. The passenger was taken to Southwest Washington Peacehealth Hospital with minor injuries. 

Deputies notified Lacey's parents of her death. Her parents received support services from the Cowlitz Chaplaincy, according to the release.  

