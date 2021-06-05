Officials ask: What type of parks and recreational activities should be in Castle Rock?

CASTLE ROCK — The Riverfront Trail, skate park and Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch.
Those are some of the projects created or expanded in Castle Rock as part of the city’s six-year park and recreation plan.
Officials aim to update the proposal for the next round of projects and are asking city residents and visitors to share their ideas by Friday.
Participants can complete a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CastleRockParkPlan or request a physical copy from the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments at 360-577-3014.
Possible new projects listed in the survey include easier canoe or kayak launches, expanding the city library and adding an RV park.
Public Works Director David Vorse said the Washington Recreation Conservation Office requires the city to regularly update the plan as it seeks state funding for projects.
The survey helps determine what residents and visitors are interested in as recreation trends change, Vorse said. He said some East Coast cities are converting baseball diamonds into soccer fields as soccer becomes more popular, though he has not seen that trend in Castle Rock.
“We’re very successful at listening to people and developing a park plan they would like to see done that’s within our means,” he said.
Castle Rock residents could see a new motocross track near the Castle Rock Raceway off West Side Highway.
2016 Plan
The last plan was updated in 2016 and inventoried 16 parks and recreation facilities in the city and Castle Rock School District.
The 2016 survey respondents rated the Riverfront Trail in the best condition of the local parks and the junior high’s fields as the worst.
The most common activities for respondents were walking, hiking, fishing, swimming outside and camping. Skateboarding, then water skiing came in last.
Most respondents, or someone in their households, said they were in bowling leagues, followed by basketball then baseball.
The majority requested a swimming pool or more athletic fields in the area, as well as additional park activities for ages 10-18.
However, the majority of respondents said they would not pay to support local parks.
The plan states that Castle Rock’s proximity to Mount St. Helens attracts visitors interested in outdoor activities.
The visitor center in Silver Lake — which is accessed by driving through Castle Rock from Interstate 5 — reported 102,998 visitors in 2014, according to the report. An annual bike ride called Seattle to Portland stops in Castle Rock and averages about 10,000 participants, states the plan.