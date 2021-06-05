Officials ask: What type of parks and recreational activities should be in Castle Rock?

CASTLE ROCK — The Riverfront Trail, skate park and Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch.

Those are some of the projects created or expanded in Castle Rock as part of the city’s six-year park and recreation plan.

Officials aim to update the proposal for the next round of projects and are asking city residents and visitors to share their ideas by Friday.

Participants can complete a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CastleRockParkPlan or request a physical copy from the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments at 360-577-3014.

Possible new projects listed in the survey include easier canoe or kayak launches, expanding the city library and adding an RV park.

Public Works Director David Vorse said the Washington Recreation Conservation Office requires the city to regularly update the plan as it seeks state funding for projects.

The survey helps determine what residents and visitors are interested in as recreation trends change, Vorse said. He said some East Coast cities are converting baseball diamonds into soccer fields as soccer becomes more popular, though he has not seen that trend in Castle Rock.