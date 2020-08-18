Official results solidify county elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County released its official August primary results Tuesday, solidifying the results of more than a dozen local races.

Overall turnout reached 55.60% in the official results for the county. Voter turnout soared above the average for the last three primaries in presidential election years, which was 36.59%. It easily dislodges the county’s previous record — 42.51% — set in the 2008 primary, and bodes well for turnout in the November general election.

Certified results from the Secretary of State, which are not likely to sway the outcomes of any local races, are expected Friday.

State Governor

A plurality of Cowlitz County voters favored Republic Police Chief Loren Culp for governor, with 39.3% voting for him. Incumbent Jay Inslee carried 32%.

However, Inslee dominated at the state level, taking 50.1% of the vote to Culp’s 17.4%. The two will square off in the general election this November.

U.S. Representative District 3 (Pacific, Wahkiakum, Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties, and a sliver of Thurston county)