Official results solidify county elections

Cowlitz County released its official August primary results Tuesday, solidifying the results of more than a dozen local races.
Overall turnout reached 55.60% in the official results for the county. Voter turnout soared above the average for the last three primaries in presidential election years, which was 36.59%. It easily dislodges the county’s previous record — 42.51% — set in the 2008 primary, and bodes well for turnout in the November general election.
Certified results from the Secretary of State, which are not likely to sway the outcomes of any local races, are expected Friday.
State Governor
A plurality of Cowlitz County voters favored Republic Police Chief Loren Culp for governor, with 39.3% voting for him. Incumbent Jay Inslee carried 32%.
However, Inslee dominated at the state level, taking 50.1% of the vote to Culp’s 17.4%. The two will square off in the general election this November.
U.S. Representative District 3 (Pacific, Wahkiakum, Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties, and a sliver of Thurston county)
In Cowlitz County, incumbent Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler retained her 61.3% lead over Democrat challenger Carolyn Long’s 34.7% in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Rep. Herrera Beutler earned 22,590 votes to Long’s 12,394.
At the wider district level, Herrera Beutler led Long by only 6%, with about 75,000 votes to Long’s roughly 66,200.
State Senator District 19 (Pacific, Wahkiakum, and parts of Lewis, Grays Harbor and Cowlitz counties)
State Legislative District 19 voters voted 44.4% for incumbent Democrat Dean Takko and 37% for Republican challenger Jeff Wilson. Republican Wes Cormier was eliminated after securing 18.5% of the vote.
Wilson led in first place among Cowlitz and Lewis County voters.
State Representative District 19
Incumbent Aberdeen Republican Jim Walsh maintained his lead, carrying 57.6% of the district’s vote. He will face Montesano Democrat Marianna Everson, who earned 22.3% of the votes. Montesano Democrat Clint Bryson, who earned 20% of votes, was eliminated.
For Position 2, Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire continues to hold a moderate lead in his rematch against incumbent Longview Democrat Brian Blake, with 53.2% of the district’s vote to Blake’s 46.6%.
State Representative District 20 (Parts of Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz and Clark counties)
Districtwide, Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno held on to 47.1% of the vote for Position 1. He will face Toutle Democrat Timothy Zahn, who earned 26.9% of votes. Morton Republican Brian Lange earned 23.9%.
However, in Cowlitz County Lange narrowly beat Abbarno by 60 votes. It was the only county in which Lange came in first.
For Position 2, incumbent Kalama Republican Ed Orcutt led Castle Rock Democrat Will Rollet with 73.4% of the district’s vote to Rollet’s 26.4%.
Cowlitz County Commissioner
For District 1, incumbent Republican Arne Mortensen held onto his lead with 35.1% of the vote. Mortensen will face Republican Will Finn, who took second with 33.6%. Democrat Rosemary Siipola narrowly took third with 31.1%.
Incumbent Republican Dennis Weber finished with 41.3% of the vote for District 2 and will face Independent Kurt Anagnostou, who took 35.4% of votes. Republican Jack Hansen held 22.5%.
Municipal propositions
Castle Rock Proposition 1 finished with 55.2% of voter approval, less than the 60% supermajority needed to pass. The city can run the levy to fund the Castle Rock Library again in the November general election.
Woodland Proposition 1 took 73.1% of the vote in Cowlitz County, meaning Woodland and north Clark County residents will be annexed into the Clark County Fire and Rescue District.
Other races
Many other races for state offices were up for contention this election, including Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. Those results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20200804/default.htm. Results for those races specific to Cowlitz County can be found at https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2357/Elections.
