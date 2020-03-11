You are the owner of this article.
Ocean Beach Highway cleared after crash Wednesday morning
Ocean Beach Highway cleared after crash Wednesday morning

Ocean Beach Highway was cleared by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash had blocked one eastbound lane of traffic.

Longview police reported the crash near Nichols Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

