NWAC basketball tournament postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

“We have to determine a site and time that we can do it. We’ll make the decision as soon as we can because people have to make travel arrangements. It will definitely not be a few weeks, definitely sooner,” Studer said.

The NWAC committee will need to find a new host site that can accommodate both the men’s and women’s matches. Alternatively, it may have to split the men and women tournaments at different venues that are, at least, not far apart, Azurdia said.

“Because this is so bizarre, we’re just going to have to be flexible. Ideally we would like to play next weekend. That’s our goal,” Azurdia said.

He hopes to have news out to the public by Saturday.

“I would rather be thorough and a little tardy in the decision as opposed to getting so excited and then (discovering), ‘Oh no. We’re not going to be able to pull that off.’ ... I think people would rather be safe than sorry, and we’re trying to take every precaution that we can,” Azurdia said.

News of the campus shutdown down broke during halftime of the Red Devils game and quickly spread to teams that no more games would be held this weekend.