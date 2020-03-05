NWAC basketball tournament postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Fears sparked by the spread of coronavirus prompted the immediate postponement of the Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournament at Everett Community College on Thursday.
Word about the suspension came immediately after a season-ending loss for the Lower Columbia College women’s team, which fell to North Idaho, 53-50. The game was the second of the tournament, which has not been rescheduled.
The suspension followed Everett Community College’s decision to close its campus due to safety and health concerns related to the new coronavirus. The decision was based on a mix of advice from the ECC administrators and the Centers for Disease Control, said NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia.
“We got a call from the Everett Community College administration that they were closing their campus. We notified all our coaches earlier that this could be a possibility. That came to fruition today,” Azurdia said.
He said the CDC advised tournament officials to avoid hosting events with more than 50 people in Snohomish County, which is where the first U.S. case of new coronavirus arose. The NWAC tournament typically hosts hundreds of spectators, according to ECC Athletic Director Garet Studer.
Studer said he doesn’t think the tournament will resume by the weekend but hopes it can restart next week.
“We have to determine a site and time that we can do it. We’ll make the decision as soon as we can because people have to make travel arrangements. It will definitely not be a few weeks, definitely sooner,” Studer said.
The NWAC committee will need to find a new host site that can accommodate both the men’s and women’s matches. Alternatively, it may have to split the men and women tournaments at different venues that are, at least, not far apart, Azurdia said.
“Because this is so bizarre, we’re just going to have to be flexible. Ideally we would like to play next weekend. That’s our goal,” Azurdia said.
He hopes to have news out to the public by Saturday.
“I would rather be thorough and a little tardy in the decision as opposed to getting so excited and then (discovering), ‘Oh no. We’re not going to be able to pull that off.’ ... I think people would rather be safe than sorry, and we’re trying to take every precaution that we can,” Azurdia said.
News of the campus shutdown down broke during halftime of the Red Devils game and quickly spread to teams that no more games would be held this weekend.
“It would have been nice not to get the news in the middle of the game like we did, but it’s just kind of one of those weird things. It’s just how it goes,” LCC coach Lucas Myer said.
While the NCAA is considering running its March tournament without spectators to eliminate the threat, NWAC officials fear that would take away a huge part of the weekend experience.
“We would look at (not having spectators), but we’re really just trying to create the best experience for our kids and that would be a tough experience. We want our fans here so we will do everything we can to accommodate that,” Azurdia said.
For now, teams can choose to return home or wait it out.