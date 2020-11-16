'Not what we wanted': Restaurants brace for round two of shutdown

Frazier said her costs have grown exponentially since the pandemic started. Not only is she spending more on takeout containers and cutlery, but also prices for food and other materials have shot up.

“Our gloves we use normally to keep people safe have increased from about $41 per case to $140-plus per case,” Frazier said. “We tried to go green with our to-go containers, but those doubled and tripled in cost. So they forced us to foam to stay afloat.”

As the head cook for The Oasis, Frazier saves on expenses by working “from open to close” for free. That ensures all the money she makes during the day can cover necessary operating costs, including payroll for her other employees.

“My husband is supporting me with his job ... and that’s the only way,” Frazier said.

At Country Folks Deli in Longview, owner Paige Espinoza uses a similar tactic.

“My husband and I are doing a lot of the work. My family member, too, just because at this time I obviously can’t afford to have a full staff now,” she said. “We do table service, like a lot of restaurants. But what do you need your bussers and yoru servers for if you don’t have any tables to serve? It’s hard on my people, and I care about them so much.”