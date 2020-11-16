'Not what we wanted': Restaurants brace for round two of shutdown

Robin Frazier is frustrated but not surprised by Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest round of business restrictions and shutdowns.
Days before the governor’s Sunday announcement that restaurants once again would be prohibited from serving meals inside their businesses for the next four weeks, Frazier sat down with her staff at The Oasis Bar in Castle Rock to prepare a game plan for what she felt was the pending inevitable, she said.
“I was geared up for it. I watched the election, and I knew. I was already preparing to have to-go containers ready,” Frazier said Monday. “I predicted this is exactly what would happen.”
The new rules certainly inconvenience her business, and dozens of local restaurants and bars like hers, which will have to pay more for takeout containers and patio heaters — but likely make significantly less in sales. Restaurant owners and local business representatives say they hope to lean on past experience from the first shutdown to find a new path forward this go-around.
“This is obviously not what we wanted. The only positives I can say is that a lot of these restaurants have had a trial run, and they know what they are capable of doing,” said Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. “But on the flipside of that, some (businesses) I have heard from already said they are not going to reopen.”
At least one Cowlitz County business has already called it quits permanently because of the governor’s new order.
“Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases and the current mandates reimposing delivery/takeout limitation to our mostly dine-in and event business, we are left with no feasible option other than to close our doors,” Cassava, a cafe and sandwich shop in downtown Longview, posted on Facebook. “We persevered through this once and looked forward to a bright future, but unfortunately we cannot survive these closures again.”
The new rules take effect for restaurants Wednesday. They limit food service to outdoor seating or takeout only. Any outdoor dining spaces must follow additional rules set forward by the state, including a five-person limit on table size.
Though not as strict as the initial round of restrictions in March that prohibited all types of dine-in services, including outdoor seating, the rules still hinder how much profit a restaurant can make.
“Sure, they are available for takeout, but there is an increased cost of inventory to do those and maybe a decreased amount of orders,” said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator. “Oftentimes it just doesn’t pencil out. Somebody is getting laid off. Somebody’s hours are getting cut. Somebody is going without or making due with even less than they did before because of these rollbacks.”
Frazier said her costs have grown exponentially since the pandemic started. Not only is she spending more on takeout containers and cutlery, but also prices for food and other materials have shot up.
“Our gloves we use normally to keep people safe have increased from about $41 per case to $140-plus per case,” Frazier said. “We tried to go green with our to-go containers, but those doubled and tripled in cost. So they forced us to foam to stay afloat.”
As the head cook for The Oasis, Frazier saves on expenses by working “from open to close” for free. That ensures all the money she makes during the day can cover necessary operating costs, including payroll for her other employees.
“My husband is supporting me with his job ... and that’s the only way,” Frazier said.
At Country Folks Deli in Longview, owner Paige Espinoza uses a similar tactic.
“My husband and I are doing a lot of the work. My family member, too, just because at this time I obviously can’t afford to have a full staff now,” she said. “We do table service, like a lot of restaurants. But what do you need your bussers and yoru servers for if you don’t have any tables to serve? It’s hard on my people, and I care about them so much.”
Espinoza’s Downtown Longview restaurant doesn’t have an option for outdoor seating, so the governor’s order will force her to revert back to takeout. She said she’s also set up an in-house delivery service for customers in Longview and Kelso.
She would use DoorDash, UberEats or other apps that reach wider audiences, but “they want 20% of your sale, and at this point I don’t have 20% of my sales to give for somebody else to deliver for me,” she said.
Since the first shutdown, she’s learned to buy her ingredients “day-by-day” instead of in one huge weekly order. She’s also amped up her digital presence, rolling out a new website and making frequent posts on Facebook about specials at the deli.
Customers can help support her business and others by sharing those online posts, she said.
“As of right now, I’m unsure what (the new order) means to the Country Folks Deli. … It’s just really going to come down to how much support our community gets through it,” Espinoza said.
Sprague, the CEDC president, urged local residents to continue to spend their money locally by adapting their habits. For example, people who used to eat out once a week can switch to ordering takeout just as often.
“Restaurants did a great job earlier this year with the takeout, so just continue to support local business, local small business, local restaurants,” Sprague said. “We could lose a lot if we don’t step up as a community. … If you have a favorite spot you don’t want to see close, make sure you continue to go to them.”
Frazier said the first shutdown, which was issued in March and stricter in its limitations, “caught us on our heels.”
“But we quickly regrouped and got into survival mode,” she said. The bar organized a takeout model that kept it afloat through the closure.
Frazier plans to use that same model this time.
“We are professionals now at to-go food. That’s what the first go-round made us,” she said. “And the food tastes the same quality as dining in.”
She’s also adding a tent over her outdoor seating area and preparing it to meet all the new regulations, she said.
“I’m making a restaurant outside. It’s not a smoking area, not a bar area. It’s a dining area,” she said. “So you can safely come sit down, take your mask off, dine and have a couple of cocktails. It will be some normalcy in this craziness.”
Frazier noted that during the first round of shutdowns, people drove from Longview to buy a meal at her bar and help her keep the doors open. She’s hoping that the “support local” mentality continues for not just her business, but all others in the county.
“My main goal is to keep the building open, keep the employees employed,” Frazier said. “It’s not fun. It’s not fair. It’s a huge cut personally and at home that I am taking, but I am in survival mode right now.”
