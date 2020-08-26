'Not interim anymore': Port of Longview appoints Stahl as CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Stahl, a maritime veteran who has worked with the Port of Longview for three years, will lead the port as its chief executive officer.

Port commissioners unanimously appointed Stahl to the port's top position Wednesday. He has led the port as its interim CEO since February, when former CEO Norm Krehbiel retired.

"Dan has done a tremendous job, in my opinion, to keep the port moving during this pandemic, and he has just proven to be a very valuable leader that we need at this time," said Commissioner Doug Averett.

Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he is "so happy not to call Dan Stahl interim anymore."

Stahl joined port staff in 2017 as the chief operating officer. He brings to the job more than 20 years' experience in the maritime industry, including a six-year position serving as the Port of Anacortes executive director, a role similar to the CEO job at Longview.

A longer feature about Stahl will appear in TDN this weekend.

Commission President Allan Erickson said the commissioners chose Stahl from a "great field of candidates." More than 50 people applied for the position.