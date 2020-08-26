'Not interim anymore': Port of Longview appoints Stahl as CEO

Dan Stahl, a maritime veteran who has worked with the Port of Longview for three years, will lead the port as its chief executive officer.
Port commissioners unanimously appointed Stahl to the port's top position Wednesday. He has led the port as its interim CEO since February, when former CEO Norm Krehbiel retired.
"Dan has done a tremendous job, in my opinion, to keep the port moving during this pandemic, and he has just proven to be a very valuable leader that we need at this time," said Commissioner Doug Averett.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he is "so happy not to call Dan Stahl interim anymore."
Stahl joined port staff in 2017 as the chief operating officer. He brings to the job more than 20 years' experience in the maritime industry, including a six-year position serving as the Port of Anacortes executive director, a role similar to the CEO job at Longview.
A longer feature about Stahl will appear in TDN this weekend.
Commission President Allan Erickson said the commissioners chose Stahl from a "great field of candidates." More than 50 people applied for the position.
"I want the public to know specifically that we went into this process with an open mind. We did not anticipate Dan Stahl would prevail and move forward as our CEO. ... I think we gave (everyone) a fair consideration," Erickson said.
The port's employment lawyers now will draft a job contract for Stahl to "finalize" his hire as CEO, Erickson said.
"This is really a great opportunity, and I say that I'm humbled to work with the staff we have here," Stahl said Wednesday. "We really have depth here, and people come to their jobs with real heart. There is a sense of dedication and that is pretty unique in my experience. It's a really great thing to be part of. So thank you, again commissioners, for your confidence in me. I'm excited to see what we can get done."
