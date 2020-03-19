Not guilty plea in alleged Longview landlord murder

A California man accused of murdering his Longview landlord while he lived here briefly last year entered not guilty pleas at his arraignment Thursday morning.

Longview police believe that in late October, David James Eugene Daniel Jr., 25, killed his live-in landlord, Arthur R. Mahlum, stole Mahlum’s pickup, wallet, cellphone and credit cards then fled to California. Officers in Barstow, Calif., arrested him on a warrant on Oct. 31.

Longview police went to Barstow the following day to interview Daniel, who admitted that he walked into Mahlum’s bedroom while Mahlum was watching TV, and, without saying a word, shot him in the head with a gun he stole from Mahlum, according to court documents. Daniel had only lived at the house for about a month. He told detectives he killed Mahlum and stole his vehicle and belongings because he needed to get back to California.