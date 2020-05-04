Not all state parks reopening Tuesday, including some notable ones

Many Washington state parks will reopen for day use only on Tuesday, but they will not include Fort Columbia and Cape Disappointment on the lower Columbia River.

Parks on the coast and in the Columbia River Gorge will remain closed for now, the state Parks and Recreation Commission announced Monday.

Locally, Seaquest, Paradise Point, Lewis and Clark, Ike Kinswa, Rainbow Falls and Millersylvania state parks will reopen to day use, as will the Jackson House near Toledo and the Willapa Trail, which starts near Chehalis, the commission announced.

The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website and is attached to the online version of this story.

All ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge remain closed now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. No specific timeline has been identified for opening these park areas," according to a press release.

State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time.

State Parks asks that visitors stay close to home; check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out; bring their own hand washing supplies; and follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.

Parks is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use. As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.

Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan, which takes effect in three weeks — if virus conditions permit.