Not all state parks reopening Tuesday, including some notable ones

Many Washington state parks will reopen for day use only on Tuesday, but they will not include Fort Columbia and Cape Disappointment on the lower Columbia River.
Parks on the coast and in the Columbia River Gorge will remain closed for now, the state Parks and Recreation Commission announced Monday.
Locally, Seaquest, Paradise Point, Lewis and Clark, Ike Kinswa, Rainbow Falls and Millersylvania state parks will reopen to day use, as will the Jackson House near Toledo and the Willapa Trail, which starts near Chehalis, the commission announced.
The list of more than 100 parks and properties is posted to the agency’s website and is attached to the online version of this story.
All ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge remain closed now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. No specific timeline has been identified for opening these park areas," according to a press release.
State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time.
State Parks asks that visitors stay close to home; check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out; bring their own hand washing supplies; and follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.
Parks is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use. As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.
Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan, which takes effect in three weeks — if virus conditions permit.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
Parks reopeing for day use
Alta Lake
Battle Ground Lake
Bay View
Belfair
Birch Bay
Blake Island
Blind Island
Bridgeport
Bridle Trails
Brooks Memorial
Cama Beach
Camano Island
Centennial Trail
Clark Island
Columbia Plateau Trail
Conconully
Curlew Lake
Cutts Island
Dash Point (reduced capacity)
Deception Pass
Doe Island
Dosewallips
Eagle Island
Federation Forest
Fields Spring
Flaming Geyser
Fort Casey
Fort Ebey
Fort Flagler
Fort Townsend
Fort Worden
Ginkgo Petrified Forest
Hope Island - Mason
Hope Island - Skagit
Ike Kinswa
Illahee
Jackson House
James Island
Jarrell Cove
Joemma Beach
Jones Island
Joseph Whidbey
Kanaskat-Palmer
Kinney Point
Kitsap Memorial
Kopachuck
Lake Chelan
Lake Easton
Lake Sammamish (reduced capacity)
Lake Sylvia
Lake Wenatchee
Larrabee
Lewis & Clark
Lewis & Clark Trail
Lime Kiln Point
Lincoln Rock
Lyons Ferry
Manchester
Matia Island
McMicken Island
Millersylvania
Moran
Mount Pilchuck
Mount Spokane
Mystery Bay
Nine Mile Recreation Area
Nolte
Obstruction Pass
Olallie
Olmstead Place
Palouse Falls
Palouse to Cascades
Paradise Point
Patos Island
Peace Arch
Pearrygin Lake
Penrose Point
Posey Island
Potholes
Potlatch
Rainbow Falls
Rasar
Reed Island
Riverside
Rockport
Sacajawea
Saddlebag Island
Saint Edward (reduced capacity)
Saltwater
Scenic Beach
Schafer
Seaquest
Sequim Bay
Shine Tidelands
Skagit Island
South Whidbey
Spencer Spit
Squak Mountain
Squilchuck
Steamboat Rock
Steptoe Battlefield
Steptoe Butte
Stuart Island
Sucia Island
Sun Lakes-Dry Falls
Tolmie
Triton Cove
Turn Island
Twanoh
Twenty-Five Mile Creek
Wanapum Recreation Area
Wenatchee Confluence
Willapa Hills Trail
Yakima Sportsman
