Northwest Voices presents author Sallie Tisdale on Nov. 16

Author Sallie Tisdale is the guest speaker at a Northwest Voices event Nov. 16 in Longview.

First, she will present a writing workshop starting at 3:30 p.m. in Main 148 on the Lower Columbia College campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview. Then at 7 p.m., she will hold a reading at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Tisdale is the author of 10 books, most recently “The Lie About the Truck,” which will be featured at NW Voices. Two of her other books include “Talk Dirty to Me” and “Advice for Future Corpses (and Those Who Love Them).” In 2015, she published “Violation,” a collection of essays.

Her work has appeared in “Harper’s Magazine,” “The Antioch Review,” “Conjunctions,” “The Threepenny Review,” “The New Yorker” and “Tricycle,” among other journals.

She is a teacher at the Dharma Rain Zen Center in Portland.

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation, and the LCC Foundation.