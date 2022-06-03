Northwest Voices presents author Melanie Holmes on June 9

Author Melanie Holmes is the guest speaker at a Northwest Voices event taking place at 5:30 p.m. June 9 in the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. She will he will read and discuss her second book, “A Hero on Mount St. Helens. she also will sign the book from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

The book is a biography of volcanologist Dr. David Johnston who died in the line of duty when Mount St. Helens erupted May 18, 1980.

At the time, Johnston was one of two US Geological Survey scientists focused on gases as a possible precursor to an eruption, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

Standing in what was the Timberline parking lot with television cameras rolling, he called the volcano, “a dynamite keg with its fuse lit,” states the press release.

Johnston saw the beginning of the eruption while standing on the observatory post on a ridge 5.7 miles northwest of the summit. He radioed his colleagues in Vancouver, “This is it!” The ridge where he died is the site of the Johnston Ridge Observatory, a science, learning and visitor center.

Holmes’ other books are “The Female Assumption,” which won a Global Media Award in 2014 from the Population Institute in Washington, D.C.; a book about her hometown of Manteno, Illinois; and “The Secret Life of Postcards: Tracing Art and History Through One Woman’s Collection,” a meditation on vintage postcards.

According to the press release, Holmes spent the bulk of her career in the business world before embarking on a writer’s path. From her first job as a clerk for the Environmental Protection Agency, to working as a secretary for a 4-H county extension office, and later serving as the board liaison for the president’s office of the Chicago Zoological Society, she always found herself writing and trying to learn more about history, diversity and cultural influences.

She freelances for a small newspaper, speaks at events about one of her four books and volunteers in the name of history at two museums near to her heart, states the release.

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.

