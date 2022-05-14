Northwest Voices presents author Ann Stinson

Author Ann Stinson will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. May 19.

To join the event, visit the Longview Public Library’s website at longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

She will read from her book “The Ground at My Feet.”

Stinson grew up on a tree farm on a ridge above the Cowlitz River. After building a life in New York and Portland, when she was 50 years old she returned home when her brother died, according to a press release containing information from her publisher.

Her brother’s death left her the manager and co-owner of 300 acres of Douglas fir, western red cedar and ponderosa pine.

The book is a “memoir about loss and grief as well as a portrait of a family, a region and an industry,” states the release.

Stinson weaves essays, poems, history and science in an account of “life in a family forest in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the release. She writes about the two centuries of interactions between land and people. She follows her family’s trees from harvest to logs, to lumber which includes touring a local cedar mill and traveling with her father to visit mills in Japan.

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0