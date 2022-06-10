Northwest Voices presents author Alan Rose on June 19 in the Longview Public Library

Author Alan Rose is the guest speaker at a Northwest Voices event taking place at 7 p.m. June 16 in the Longview Public Library’s Magazine Reading Room, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

He will read from his book, “As If Death Summoned,” and also will take part in a discussion with library staff and attendees of the event.

The book was published Dec 1, 2021, the eve of World AIDS Day, by Amber Press, an imprint of Bywater Books.

The first AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) case became known in 1981 when gay men in San Francisco and New York City began dying from a mysterious illness.

“It was a scary and uncertain time,” Rose is quoted in a previous TDN story about his book.

“Friends were suddenly falling ill and in the hospital, and no one knew why.”

In 1983, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) determined a retrovirus knowns as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was causing the mounting deaths.

Rose’s novel takes place in 1995, 14 years into the epidemic, when more than 300,000 Americans had died of AIDS.

In his book, Rose “captures the pathos, resilience and the death-defying humor of those days,” notes the TDN story. Foreward Review editors wrote “as heartwarming and hope-giving as it is heartbreaking. ‘As If Death Summoned’ showcases the best and worst aspects of the fight against HIV.”

Rose added a forward to the book which explores the similarities and differences between the AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1993 to 1999, Rose was the mental health specialist and later a prevention programs manager at the Cascade AIDS Project in Portland. Before that, he volunteered with the Victorian AIDS Council (now Thorne Harbour Health). He came to Longview after his stint with the Cascade Aids Project and became the director of community services at the Lower Columbia Community Action Program.

He retired from Lower Columbia CAP in 2015 to write full time.

He is the author of three previous books. “The Legacy of Emily Hargraves” was published in 2007. “Tales of Tokyo,” a modern quest novel set in Japan, was published in 2010. The dark psychological mystery, “The Unforgiven,” was published in 2012. That book explores the relationship between memory and guilt.

Rose also coordinates the WordFest event; hosts the KLTV program, “Book Chat”; and reviews books for “The Columbia River Reader.”

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

