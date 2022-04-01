 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Northwest Oregon Bureau of Land Management increases prices, offers districtwide annual pass

  • 0
Wildwood Recreation Site

A sign at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Wildwood Recreation Site in Welches, Oregon.  

 BLM, Contributed

NORTHWEST OREGON — Visitors to federally managed recreation sites in Northwest Oregon will pay more starting this month to visit more than two dozen sites in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's recreation areas. This is the first price increase in more than a decade.

The Bureau of Land Management reports visitors at 22 areas, including the Wildwood Recreation Site near the Mount Hood National Forest and the Shotgun Creek Recreation Site south of Portland, will pay more for day-use and overnight visits. Day-use charges for smaller passenger cars increased from around $2 to $5 for some areas, and camping fees increased from around $5 to $50 in some locations, including for group camping. 

The organization also is offering $30 annual day-use passes to use at all district sites except for the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area in Newport, which requires its own pass. The district's new $30 pass will replace passes previously needed at the Wildwood and Shotgun Creek sites. People can receive the pass for free by volunteering for 12 hours with the district. 

People are also reading…

Passes for America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands will continue to be accepted at BLM sites. 

BLM fees

Day use

  • $5 per passenger vehicle with up to nine passengers.
  • $5 per motorcycle.
  • $10 per van with 10 to 19 passengers.
  • $20 per bus with 20 or more passengers.

Camping

  • $15 for campsites with limited amenities.
  • Up to $40 for double campsites.
  • $26-36 for hookup sites.
  • $45-80 for cabins and yurts. 
  • $50-240 for group campsites. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugees in Poland: Services overwhelmed in capital Warsaw

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News