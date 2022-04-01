Northwest Oregon Bureau of Land Management increases prices, offers districtwide annual pass

NORTHWEST OREGON — Visitors to federally managed recreation sites in Northwest Oregon will pay more starting this month to visit more than two dozen sites in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's recreation areas. This is the first price increase in more than a decade.

The Bureau of Land Management reports visitors at 22 areas, including the Wildwood Recreation Site near the Mount Hood National Forest and the Shotgun Creek Recreation Site south of Portland, will pay more for day-use and overnight visits. Day-use charges for smaller passenger cars increased from around $2 to $5 for some areas, and camping fees increased from around $5 to $50 in some locations, including for group camping.

The organization also is offering $30 annual day-use passes to use at all district sites except for the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area in Newport, which requires its own pass. The district's new $30 pass will replace passes previously needed at the Wildwood and Shotgun Creek sites. People can receive the pass for free by volunteering for 12 hours with the district.

Passes for America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands will continue to be accepted at BLM sites.

