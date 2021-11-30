Northern rain clouds heat up Lower Columbia; 60-degree high expected Wednesday

Northwest Washington's heavy rains and clouds are keeping Lower Columbia unseasonably warm through the rest of the week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Bonk of the Portland office said excess clouds from northern heavy rains are creating a "thermal blanket" over Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. The clouds keep temperatures higher than normal at night, which has led to record-breaking highs in parts of the region during the day, Bonk said.

Strong winds and large amounts of water vapors from the tropics brought heavy rain and flooding in Northwest Washington and British Columbia in Canada earlier in November. These "atmospheric rivers" left wet, weakened soil with increased chances of landslides, as more rain is on the way, the National Weather Service report.

Local highs

Record highs were reported Sunday, south of Cowlitz County, but local temperatures haven't spiked as much. The National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 63 degrees at the Portland Airport and 62 degrees in Vancouver on Sunday, while the previous day records were 59 degrees in 1940 and 1907, respectively.

Temperatures reached 57 degrees in Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock on Sunday, reports the National Weather Service, while the area's highest temperatures on record for the month were nearly 20 degrees more. The Western Regional Climate Center states the highest temperature in Longview in November was 76 degrees in 2010 and 1949, and 64 degrees in December 1934, 1945 and 1950.

Highs in Cowlitz County are expected to reach around four degrees lower than the December record Wednesday at 60 degrees, reports the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dip back to around 50-degree highs, Thursday through Saturday, with a chance of rain through Sunday morning and higher chances of showers Sunday night and into Monday.

Bonk said temperatures will "get closer to normal," later in the week, but still will be warmer than the typical fall.

"Once the clouds cool off, we'll see the upper 30s we normally expect," he said.

Longview's mean temperature in December, over the last 95 years, is about 40 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

Meteorologists report another 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected in the Olympics and Cascades, and 1 to 2 inches of rain in Whatcom and Skagit Counties through Thursday.

