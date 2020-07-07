Northbound I-5 crashes near Kalama slow traffic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three separate collisions on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Kalama stuttered traffic Tuesday morning, according to state traffic officials.

The first reported collision had blocked the left lane of travel on northbound Interstate 5, at milepost 27 near Todd Road. It was reported at 8:59 a.m. and cleared at about 9:19 a.m., according to tweets from the Washington Department of Transportation Tuesday morning.

A second collision, reported at 9:29 a.m. at milepost 25, blocked the right lane of travel until about 10 a.m., according to WSDOT.

A third collision reported at 10:29 a.m. blocked the right lane of travel, again at milepost 27 near Todd Road. It was cleared around 10:37, according to WSDOT.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.