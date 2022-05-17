North Eighth Avenue and Cowlitz Way in Kelso to close Wednesday and Thursday for repairs

The intersection of North Eighth Avenue and Cowlitz Way in Kelso is scheduled to close from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to repair a sewer main. City officials advise using alternate routes.
