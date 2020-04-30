Norpac cuts staff, cuts production to 'significant' change in orders

“In the meantime, we will continue to expand production of 100 percent recycled, environmentally sustainable packaging papers — critical for the nation's supply chain response to COVID-19 — as well as supporting orders for our print and writing customers,” Anneberg said.

All three paper machines continue to operate, though at lower production volumes, company spokesman David Richey said Thursday.

"We are taking it day by day, and we will respond to market conditions as we see the economy improve from the COVID-19 pandemic," Richey said.

Customer orders have changed since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his stay-at-home order on March 23, according to the news release. The company did not elaborate on how exactly the directive affected its orders.

Norpac is allowed to stay open under the order as an "essential business." The packaging, newsprint, book and copy paper company employed at least 400 workers in August, when it converted one of its paper machines to make packaging products from 100% recycled waste paper.

Packaging products comprised about one-third of the mill's production at the time.

Now demand for packaging is "up dramatically," Richey said, "And Norpac is trying to produce as much of that as they can to meet the demand, which is critical as part of the supply chain for the COVID 19 response.”

