Earlier this month, the Longview Library Foundation accepted a $5,000 donation from Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso.

This contribution will help pay for a much-needed expansion of the Longview Library Public, states a press release from the organization.

The library is looking to create a new mobile library, also known as a bookmobile, to cater to underserved areas within Longview and the surrounding district that may not have access to the library today.

David Griggs, the vice-chair of the Longview Library Foundation, expressed his appreciation and said the donation will directly contribute to bringing the library to those in the community who are currently underserved by its offerings.

Altrusa is an international nonprofit dedicated to improving local communities through effective leadership, partnerships and service, according to the press release.