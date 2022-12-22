Nonprofit accepting grant proposals for water projects

A group of federal, Washington and Oregon agencies and nonprofits is taking proposals for its annual grant program for habitat conservation and restoration projects.

The Drinking Water Providers Partnership aims to restore and protect Washington and Oregon watersheds which communities depend on for drinking water; improve ecosystems; and support local collaborations of drinking water providers, landowners and restoration experts, according to its call for proposals.

The projects should improve habitats and health of watersheds that are drinking water sources in Oregon or Washington. Applicants are encouraged to submit projects identified in a recognized source water protection plan, watershed restoration action plan, rare species recovery plan or another publicly vetted prioritization document.

Proposals are due Jan. 7. Application materials and more information are available at www.geosinstitute.org/initiatives/dwpp.

The Drinking Water Providers Partnership is a collaboration of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Environmental Protection Agency, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, the Washington Department of Health, Geos Institute, The Freshwater Trust and WildEarth Guardians.