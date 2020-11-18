Nominations open for Pathways 2020 Community Champion Awards

Pathways 2020 is looking for nominations for its 2020 Community Champion Awards, including in a new "visionaries" category.

The Community Champion Awards honor individuals and organizations that work to improve the quality of place in Cowlitz County. People can nominate champions in six areas: economic vitality, education, access to healthy foods, civil engagement, housing and health.

Each area was chosen because it identifies a way to create social and physical environments that promote good health for all, according to Pathways 2020.

New this year is the recognition of “visionaries," or individuals, organizations and businesses whose work over several years has made a meaningful contribution to make Cowlitz County a quality place.

Nominations can be made online at http://cowlitzedc.com/events/pathways-2020-community-champion-nominations. Past winners can be nominated again this year.

The nomination period closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Champions will be recognized publicly in January.

