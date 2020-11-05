"No" votes lead by end of week on Kalama's 0.2% sales tax measure

The outcome of a City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs was still too close to call Thursday evening, but the "no" votes inched ahead of the "yes" votes once more, according to unofficial results.
The measure had about 50.53%, or 864, "no" votes and 49.47%, or 846 "yes" votes.
In Tuesday's returns, the "yes" votes led by 23. Wednesday, "no" votes pulled ahead by 3, and now there are 18 more "no" votes.
The tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. If passed, the tax would take effect April 1 and last for 10 years. Depending on the strength of the economy, the tax could raise about $115,000 annually for the street fund, said City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster.
Only voters inside the city limits saw the measure on the ballot. It needed a simple majority to pass.
Proponents of the measure argued the tax will lighten the financial burden of street repairs on residents and more fairly share it among visitors and tourists.
Opponents said it doesn't make sense to replace one tax with another, and with other rising taxes and fees, it would put an economic burden on residents and businesses.
Kalama used the vehicle tab fees to fund its Transportation Benefit District (TBD), which paid for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds. The $40 car tab fee collected about $102,000 for the TBD in 2019.
In 2019, voters statewide approved Initiative 976 to cut car tab fees to $30, but the Washington Supreme Court last month struck down the initiative. The justices said the measure violated the state Constitution’s requirements that initiatives be limited to a single subject and that its description on the ballot was misleading.
The Kalama City Council in July unanimously killed the city’s $40 tab fees and the change took effect Oct. 1. The council voted 3-2 to put the sales tax on the ballot to replace the tab fees in funding the TBD.
The TBD can be funded in several ways, many of which aren’t applicable to Kalama, such as a border area fuel tax or transit service sales tax.
The city could use a portion of real estate excise tax revenue for streets. Kalama collects about $65,000 in the tax annually for capital projects. The council in October paid off the loan on City Hall, freeing up about $46,500 annually that could potentially shift to streets, said City Administrator Adam Smee. But using the money for street projects would decrease the funds for capital projects, such as buying or repairing buildings.
