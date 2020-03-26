No stopping these planters: School garden group making pots for kids

While that means most of the costs for this project are covered, Thompson said Lower Columbia School Gardens is still looking for community support in the long term because it looks like several, of not all, of the organization’s big fundraisers will have to be canceled. Plant and produce sales, for example, are on hold. And the gala fundraiser is uncertain.

“We had a tight, full schedule for spring, but now it’s not happening,” Thompson said.

Usually, the students help plant at the 19 different school gardens, and they learn to cook with the produce. Thompson said the group may not plant all 19 gardens on their own, to make the food production more efficient, but they would maintain all the gardens for when the students return.

Right now, Washington school buildings are slated to reopen on April 27.

“Hey kids, if you’re reading this, we really miss you and we’re going to be our best to plant your gardens, but it’s hard without your help,” Thompson said.

Families interested in getting a container garden, or anyone interested in donating, can email info@lcschoolgardens.org or watch the Lower Columbia School Gardens Facebook page (look up Steve the Rabbit) for more details.